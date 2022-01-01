L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Transforming Leave-In Oil-in-Cream Perspective: front
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Transforming Leave-In Oil-in-Cream Perspective: top
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Transforming Leave-In Oil-in-Cream

5.1 fl ozUPC: 0007124930891
L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Transforming Oil-In-Cream leave-in hair treatment hydrates and nourishes to transform dry, lifeless hair to soft and lustrous in just one wash. Hair is sumptuously soft, lightweight, and brilliantly shiny in just one wash with our Extraordinary hair oil system. 

Aqua/water/eau , Cetearyl Alcohol , Cocos Nucifera Oil/Coconut Oil , Cetyl Esters , Cetyl Alcohol , Amodimethicone , Behentrimonium Methosulfate , Fragrance , Phenoxyethanol , Caprylic/capric Triglyceride BHT , Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil , Trideceth-6 , Arginine , Glutamic Acid , Chlorhexidine Digluconate , Citric Acid , Stearyl Alcohol , Serine , Myristyl Alcohol , Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein , Cetrimonium Chloride , Benzyl Salicylate , Glycine Soja Oil/soybean Oil , Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil/sunflower Seed Oil , Benzyl Alcohol , Caramel , Alpha-isomethyl Ionone , Hydroxycitronellal , Hexyl Cinnamal , Ci 15985/yellow 6 , Ci 19140/yellow 5 , Coumarin , Chamomilla Recutita Extract/matricaria Flower Extract , Limonene , Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract , Tocopherol .

