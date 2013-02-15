L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner
Product Details
L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 conditioner helps repair the five visible signs of damaged hair - Split Ends, Weak, Rough, Dull and Dehydrated. The results?
- Rebuilt fibers
- Strength
- Vitality
- Silkiness
- Shine
Our strengthening system conditions with Protein + Ceramide and helps fortify each strand, reinforcing hair fiber and sealing-in nourishment. For best results, use L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 shampoo and conditioner together.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Aqua/water/eau , Cetearyl Alcohol , Amodimethicone , Behentrimonium Methosulfate , Behentrimonium Chloride , Parfum/fragrance , Dipropylene Glycol , Phenoxyethanol , Benzoic Acid , Trideceth-6 , Hydroxypropyl Guar , Potassium Hydroxide , Linalool , Hexyl Cinnamal , Arginine , Glutamic Acid , Benzyl Salicylate , Serine , Cetrimonium Chloride , Benzyl Alcohol , Limonene , Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein , Amyl Cinnamal , Citronellol , 2-oleamido-1 , 3-octadecanediol , Alpha-isomethyl Ionone .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
