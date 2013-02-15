L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner Perspective: front
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner Perspective: back
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner

25.4 fl ozUPC: 0007124924002
Product Details

L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 conditioner helps repair the five visible signs of damaged hair - Split Ends, Weak, Rough, Dull and Dehydrated. The results?

  1. Rebuilt fibers
  2. Strength
  3. Vitality
  4. Silkiness
  5. Shine

Our strengthening system conditions with Protein + Ceramide and helps fortify each strand, reinforcing hair fiber and sealing-in nourishment. For best results, use L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 shampoo and conditioner together.

Ingredients
Aqua/water/eau , Cetearyl Alcohol , Amodimethicone , Behentrimonium Methosulfate , Behentrimonium Chloride , Parfum/fragrance , Dipropylene Glycol , Phenoxyethanol , Benzoic Acid , Trideceth-6 , Hydroxypropyl Guar , Potassium Hydroxide , Linalool , Hexyl Cinnamal , Arginine , Glutamic Acid , Benzyl Salicylate , Serine , Cetrimonium Chloride , Benzyl Alcohol , Limonene , Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein , Amyl Cinnamal , Citronellol , 2-oleamido-1 , 3-octadecanediol , Alpha-isomethyl Ionone .

Disclaimer
