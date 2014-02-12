L’Oreal Paris Volume Filler Conditioner is a lightweight and moisturizing conditioner that creates body and density for hair that feels thicker in 1 use. Paired with the L’Oreal Paris Volume Filler Shampoo and hair treatment our system penetrates the hair fiber from root to tip for healthier looking, fuller hair. It works to create texture from within to generate a thicker feel, root lift, and lasting volume over time.