L’Oreal Paris Volume Filler Shampoo is a thickening shampoo that creates body and density for hair that feels thicker in 1 use. Paired with the L’Oreal Volume Filler Conditioner and hair treatment, our system penetrates the hair fiber from root to tip for healthier looking, full hair. It works to create texture from within to generate a thicker feel, root lift, and lasting volume over time.