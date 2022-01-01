L'Oral Paris presents Extra-Intense Liquid Pencil Eyeliner. Get the intense look and gliding application of a liquid liner with the easy application and precision of a pencil. This formula glides on smoothly and easily for rich, dramatically bold lines. Smudge-proof, all-day wear.InstructionsApplication tips: apply along lash line starting from inner corners of eye working outwards. For a smokey look, gently smudge line with finger of brush applicator. Removes easily with soap and water or with clean artiste waterproof and water or with clean artiste waterproof and long wearing eye makeup remover.WarningsSafety Warning: Eye cosmetics in a scratched, infected or irritated eye and scratches from cosmetic eye applicators can lead to eye damage, and in extreme cases, even blindness. If your eye is scratched, stop using all eye cosmetics and go to an ophthalmologist immediately. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle.