L'Oreal Extra Volume Collagen™, our most revolutionary lash-plumping technology for breathtaking volume and incredible wear. The luxurious buildable formula infused with collagen creates breathtaking volume instantly. Glides on smoothly and lasts all day, for 12X more impact. 50% bigger than a classic brush! Uniquely shaped to reach lashes from corner to corner, for instant extreme volume.

Clump-free, Flake free, Smudge free

Ophthalmologist & allergy tested

Suitable for sensitive eyes & contact lens wearers

Hydra Collagen PlumpingMascara