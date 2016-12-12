L’Oreal Hydra Genius for Normal-Dry Skin is one part of a unique line of water-based moisturizers. Each formula in the line is suited to address a specific skin type. The Hydra Genius for Normal-Dry Skin is a water-based moisturizer that can suit the needs of both dry and normal skin types. The dry skin moisturizer helps deliver lightweight, long-lasting hydration. The formula with three types of Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Water helps support the appearance of more luminous skin with increased moisture. Skin can feel softer and appear radiant and more luminous. Quench your skin’s thirst for hydration every day with Hydra Genius for Normal-Dry Skin, a water-based moisturizer.