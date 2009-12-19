Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 16 Hour Never Fail 581 Black Brown Eyeliner
1 ctUPC: 0007124914524
Create classic to bold eye designs with Infallible® Never Fail Mechanical Eyeliner. This rich and creamy liner is formulated to glide on easily and evenly for long lasting, fade-proof color that stays for up to 16HR. Use the built-in sharpener and smudger to optimize pencil tip for versatile eye looks that fit any occasion.
- Mechanical Eyeliner
- Rich Creme Formula
- Precise Application
- Ophthalmologist Tested
- Suitable For Sensitive Eyes and Contact Lens Wearers