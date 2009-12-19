Create classic to bold eye designs with Infallible® Never Fail Mechanical Eyeliner. This rich and creamy liner is formulated to glide on easily and evenly for long lasting, fade-proof color that stays for up to 16HR. Use the built-in sharpener and smudger to optimize pencil tip for versatile eye looks that fit any occasion.

Mechanical Eyeliner

Rich Creme Formula

Precise Application

Ophthalmologist Tested

Suitable For Sensitive Eyes and Contact Lens Wearers