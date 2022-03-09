Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal® Paris Infallible Matte-Matic 512 Ultra Black Mechanical Eyeliner
1 ctUPC: 0007124930637
Create your signature matte eyeliner look with L’Oreal Paris Matte-Matic mechanical colored eyeliner in four matte shades. Our long wear smudge resistant formula delivers intense matte color. This waterproof gel cream eyeliner glides on easily for up to 24HR wear and comes with a built-in sharpener. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.