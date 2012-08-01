Longwear Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner 24-Hour glides on smoothly for precise lines and designs. Create sophisticated and long lasting eye looks with smooth gliding brush and gel pot liner. This gel formula keeps a unique lacquer finish that will last all day and night.

Fade-free color with a shiny, lacquered finish

Mistake-proof application plus the ability to customize your line

Ophthalmologist tested

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lenses