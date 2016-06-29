L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Glow 204 Natural Buff Foundation Perspective: front
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Glow 204 Natural Buff Foundation Perspective: back
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Glow 204 Natural Buff Foundation

1 ctUPC: 0007124933045
Discover the new pro finish of longwear, up to 24 hour wear with a hydrating glow. Lightweight and creamy, this long lasting foundation goes on smooth with a glow finish that lasts. With medium coverage, it instantly hides imperfections for a clear complexion. The hydrating foundation with SPF is ideal for normal to dry skin.