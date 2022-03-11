Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow 205 Natural Beige Foundation SPF 15
1 ctUPC: 0007124933046
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Discover the new pro finish of longwear, up to 24 hour wear with a hydrating glow. Lightweight and creamy, this long lasting foundation goes on smooth with a glow finish that lasts. With medium coverage, it instantly hides imperfections for a clear complexion. The hydrating foundation with SPF is ideal for normal to dry skin.