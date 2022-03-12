Discover the pro finish of longwear: up to 24 hour demi matte foundation. Get a matte finish that won’t fall flat with L'Oreal Paris' Pro-Matte Foundation. Air-light, oil-free, longwearing liquid foundation provides medium coverage. Goes on smooth with a demi matte finish that resists sweat, heat, humidity — hiding imperfections for a smooth, clear complexion that lasts all day.