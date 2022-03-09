Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Super Slim 400 Black Liquid Eyeliner
1 ctUPC: 0007124923891
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Create sleek and sophisticated eye designs. The 0.4mm ultra-fine felt tip of Infallible The Super Slim gives you total control, delivering the perfect amount of liner. The intense quick dry up to 12HR formula glides on smoothly with continuous and even flow. Skip-proof, drag-proof, and smudge-proof.
- Ophthalmologist tested