L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Precision 5 Medium Brown Temporary Gray Concealer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Precision 5 Medium Brown Temporary Gray Concealer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Precision 5 Medium Brown Temporary Gray Concealer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Precision 5 Medium Brown Temporary Gray Concealer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Precision 5 Medium Brown Temporary Gray Concealer

1 ctUPC: 0007124935960
Purchase Options

Product Details

1st ever Magic Precision Brush targets pesky, scattered grays to touch up roots in a flash. The unique Magic Precision Brush allows easy, smooth application to cover even the most pesky on any hair type or texture. 3,2,1...Grays gone! To cover larger areas of gray roots, try L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up temporary spray.