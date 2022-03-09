Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Precision 5 Medium Brown Temporary Gray Concealer
1 ctUPC: 0007124935960
Purchase Options
Product Details
1st ever Magic Precision Brush targets pesky, scattered grays to touch up roots in a flash. The unique Magic Precision Brush allows easy, smooth application to cover even the most pesky on any hair type or texture. 3,2,1...Grays gone! To cover larger areas of gray roots, try L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up temporary spray.