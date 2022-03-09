Rescue your roots in between colorings. This 10 minute permanent hair color root touch up is a low ammonia color gel with built in conditioning and an aromatic scent. Magic Root Rescue is recommended to cover gray hair for root regrowth of less than three weeks. Its quick precision applicator makes touching up roots fast and easy and it covers 100 percent of your grays. No uneven touch-ups, just seamless, beautiful color from root to tip.