Meet the Magic all-in-one skin BB cream, with Beautifying Beads; encapsulated pigments infused in an ultra-light lotion with antioxidants Vitamins C & E. This mullti-tasking skin beautifier delivers 4 beautifying actions in 1: hydrates, corrects, evens, and perfects. Instantly transforms to your perfect shade for a flawless, bare skin finish. Over time, more beautiful skin.