L'Oreal Superior Preference Hair Color – our gold standard in luxurious permanent hair. Superior Preference at-home hair coloring kit is special because it delivers super shiny luminous hair color. Preference gives you long lasting hair color that’s fade-defying for weeks and weeks. From root to tip whether you have blonde hair, brown hair, black hair or red hair color, your color won’t look dull or brassy. We pair our translucent gel hair dye formula with our exclusive Care Supreme Conditioner with Shine Serum that help keep color vibrancy and provides silky and shiny hair.