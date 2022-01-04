Indulgent. Transformative. Perfectly Clean. L'Oreal Paris Skin Experts have created a super-charged pure clay mask enhanced with Red Algae Extract to exfoliate and refine your skin in just 10 minutes. Our unique and efficacious formula provides a multi-sensorial, fragrant experience while potent pure clays and volcanic rock exfoliate dead skin cells and smooth surface imperfections. Exfoliate & Refines Pores Pure-Clay Mask addresses rough and clogged skin to reveal a polished, pore-minimized and smooth complexion. Immediately skin texture appears refined and smooth. Pores are visibly minimized. Dead cells, dirt, and oil are removed from skin. Use after imperfections are less visible. Skin feels as though it can breathe better. Skin is healthy looking with a beautiful glow.