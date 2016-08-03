L'Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Purify & Mattify Facial Mask Perspective: front
L'Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Purify & Mattify Facial Mask Perspective: top
L'Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Purify & Mattify Facial Mask

1.7 ozUPC: 0007124933853
The indulgent formula provides a soothing, and refreshing spa-like experience, while powerful pure clays penetrate deep into pores to remove impurities. Pure-Clay mask addresses your shiny and oily skin to reveal clarified, mattified, and refreshed.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Aqua/water , Kaolin , Montmorillonite , Silica , Lecithin , Polysorbate 20 , Butylene , Propylene Glycol , Oryza Sativa Starch , Rice Starch , Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract , Glycerin , Moroccan Lava Clay , Caprylyl Glycol , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Methylparaben , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Methylparaben , Phenoxyethanol , Chlorphenesin , Ci 61570 / Green 5 , Ci 77492 / Iron Oxides , Linalool , Geraniol , Coumarin , Citronellol , Parfum/fragrance . .

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

