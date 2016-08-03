L'Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Purify & Mattify Facial Mask
Product Details
The indulgent formula provides a soothing, and refreshing spa-like experience, while powerful pure clays penetrate deep into pores to remove impurities. Pure-Clay mask addresses your shiny and oily skin to reveal clarified, mattified, and refreshed.
Ingredients
Aqua/water , Kaolin , Montmorillonite , Silica , Lecithin , Polysorbate 20 , Butylene , Propylene Glycol , Oryza Sativa Starch , Rice Starch , Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract , Glycerin , Moroccan Lava Clay , Caprylyl Glycol , Citric Acid , Xanthan Gum , Methylparaben , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Methylparaben , Phenoxyethanol , Chlorphenesin , Ci 61570 / Green 5 , Ci 77492 / Iron Oxides , Linalool , Geraniol , Coumarin , Citronellol , Parfum/fragrance . .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More