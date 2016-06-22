Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Dual Moisturizer is our first dual-action, dermatologist-inspired anti-wrinkle plus brightening night treatment, combining two effective treatments in one pump. Visibly brightens skin overnight, revealing dramatically more even, younger looking skin while you sleep. Exfoliating concentrate powered by Glycolic Acid, a gold standard in brightening recognized by dermatologists, is clinically tested to penetrate skin's surface, removing dead skin cells to help absorption. Potent brightening infusion with Vitamin C plus Pro-Retinol continuously delivers overnight to enhance skin clarity and reduce visibility of dark spots, uneven tone, and wrinkles.