The L'Oréal Paris Brand Division of L’Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care company that combines the latest in technology with the highest in quality for the ultimate in luxury beauty at mass. L'Oréal Paris is a truly global beauty brand with many internationally renowned products. For most, the name “L'Oréal” is immediately evocative of the brand’s signature phrase, Because I'm Worth It.” Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand, a spirit which is about helping every woman embrace her unique beauty while reinforcing her innate sense of self-worth.