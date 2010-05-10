Revitalift® Radiant Smoothing Wet Cleansing Towelettes cleanse and exfoliate skin. The cleansing wipes also act as a makeup remover, helping to remove makeup and impurities. The Revitalift Towelettes are formulated with Vitamin C and helps exfoliate dead skin cells. Skin can appear radiant with these gentle radiant smoothing makeup remover wipes.

Gently Removes Make-Up

Nourishes, Boosts and Exfoliates

30 Pre-Moistened Towelettes

Dermatologist Tested, Non-Comedogenic