L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes with Vitamin E
30 ctUPC: 0007124913563
Purchase Options
Product Details
Revitalift® Radiant Smoothing Wet Cleansing Towelettes cleanse and exfoliate skin. The cleansing wipes also act as a makeup remover, helping to remove makeup and impurities. The Revitalift Towelettes are formulated with Vitamin C and helps exfoliate dead skin cells. Skin can appear radiant with these gentle radiant smoothing makeup remover wipes.
- Gently Removes Make-Up
- Nourishes, Boosts and Exfoliates
- 30 Pre-Moistened Towelettes
- Dermatologist Tested, Non-Comedogenic