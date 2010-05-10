L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes with Vitamin E Perspective: front
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes with Vitamin E Perspective: back
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes with Vitamin E Perspective: right
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes with Vitamin E Perspective: top
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes with Vitamin E

30 ctUPC: 0007124913563
Revitalift® Radiant Smoothing Wet Cleansing Towelettes cleanse and exfoliate skin. The cleansing wipes also act as a makeup remover, helping to remove makeup and impurities. The Revitalift Towelettes are formulated with Vitamin C and helps exfoliate dead skin cells. Skin can appear radiant with these gentle radiant smoothing makeup remover wipes.

  • Gently Removes Make-Up
  • Nourishes, Boosts and Exfoliates
  • 30 Pre-Moistened Towelettes
  • Dermatologist Tested, Non-Comedogenic