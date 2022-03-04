As skin ages, it loses its ability to efficiently repair the visible signs of aging. As skin loses firmness and elasticity, facial contours become less defined, and wrinkles become more pronounced. The best time to re-tone, re-firm, and re-lift the skin is at night. This luxurious, hydrating leave-on creamy mask features an innovative Elasti-Flextexture that acts to mimic skin's own elasticity. It penetrates quickly, yet forms a virtual protective mask to cradle skin. It's the first night treatment to combine concentrated super ingredient Pro-Xylane with botanical extract Centella asiatica to help improve skin's firmness & elasticity overnight and visibly transform the look of aging skin.