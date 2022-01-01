L'Oreal Paris Skin Experts have created a super-charged pure clay mask with the power of Charcoal to detoxify and illuminate your skin in just 10 minutes. Our indulgent and powerful formula provides a luxurious experience while potent pure clays and charcoal act like a magnet to draw-out and capture deep impurities (such as dirt, oil, and pollution). This creamy, non-drying formula leaves skin feeling clean, velvety, and rebalanced. Detox and Brighten Pure-Clay Mask addresses your dull, tired skin to reveal a purified, even, and radiant complexion. Immediately, skin looks brighter with a healthy glow. Dirt, dust and pollution are perfectly removed from skin. Skin is perfectly clean and clear. Use After Use, Skin is clean as if detoxified. Skin feels as though it can breathe better. Skin is healthy looking and more beautiful.