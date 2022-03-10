Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal® Paris Studio Secrets™ Magic Perfecting Base™ Face Primer
1 ctUPC: 0007124917316
Located in AISLE 18
Discover the secret to perfect skin texture. Magic Perfecting Base Primer instantly smoothes skin for a lasting look. The silky, lightweight formula glides onto skin and minimizes the look of pores and fine lines. The result- a unified matte finish that's flawless. Can be worn alone or under foundation to create an even canvas. Suitable for all skin types.