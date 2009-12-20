L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion is an advanced skin-smoothing formula with AHA+ Vitamin E for a smooth, streak-free perfect tan. New transfer-proof and water-resistant formula gives an instant bronze tan that won't rub off or stain clothes as your natural sunless tan develops.

Instant bronze tint for subtle color that won't rub off on your clothes.

Soft, smooth, 100% natural-looking sunless tan develops in less than an hour.