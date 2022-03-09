Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Original 905 Black Lengthening Mascara
1 ctUPC: 0007124910472
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
L’Oreal Paris' Iconic Telescopic® Original Mascara's washable formula enhances lashes with intense length, up to 60 percent longer lashes, and unique lash by lash separation. The specially designed flexible Precision Brush has two sides, the flat side which visibly enhances lash length, and the comb side which precisely separates lashes for a clump-resistant result.
- Fragrance-free
- Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested
- Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers