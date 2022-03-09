L’Oreal Paris' Iconic Telescopic® Original Mascara's washable formula enhances lashes with intense length, up to 60 percent longer lashes, and unique lash by lash separation. The specially designed flexible Precision Brush has two sides, the flat side which visibly enhances lash length, and the comb side which precisely separates lashes for a clump-resistant result.

Fragrance-free

Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers