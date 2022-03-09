Give your eyes dramatic definition that lasts all day. L'Oreal Paris presents Telescopic™ Waterproof Precision Liquid Eyeliner, the perfect companion to Telescopic® Mascara for a precisely defined and intense eye look. The Slanted Precision Felt Tip is angled for the most accurate application, and the glide-on formula delivers 16-hour wear that's swim-proof, sweat-proof and smudge-proof.