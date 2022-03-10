Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Soft Classic Ivory Liquid Foundation
1 ctUPC: 0007124921480
Finally, makeup that creates skin so healthy – it's luminous! L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup combines 3 powerful ingredients that work to improve your complexion the more you wear them. The liquid foundation contains 40% pure water for all-day hydration, Antioxidants, and Vitamins C and E for improved clarity and skin tone. Liquid Light technology is infused in the formula for an instant luminous glow. Skin is instantly illuminated and in 1 month, skin is clearer, healthier and more luminous.
- Luminous finish
- SPF 20
- Medium coverage foundation
- For all skin types
- Safe for sensitive skin