L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Soft Classic Ivory Liquid Foundation

1 ctUPC: 0007124921480
Finally, makeup that creates skin so healthy – it's luminous! L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup combines 3 powerful ingredients that work to improve your complexion the more you wear them. The liquid foundation contains 40% pure water for all-day hydration, Antioxidants, and Vitamins C and E for improved clarity and skin tone. Liquid Light technology is infused in the formula for an instant luminous glow. Skin is instantly illuminated and in 1 month, skin is clearer, healthier and more luminous.

  • Luminous finish
  • SPF 20
  • Medium coverage foundation
  • For all skin types
  • Safe for sensitive skin