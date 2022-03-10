Finally, makeup that creates skin so healthy – it's luminous! L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup combines 3 powerful ingredients that work to improve your complexion the more you wear them. The liquid foundation contains 40% pure water for all-day hydration, Antioxidants, and Vitamins C and E for improved clarity and skin tone. Liquid Light technology is infused in the formula for an instant luminous glow. Skin is instantly illuminated and in 1 month, skin is clearer, healthier and more luminous.

Luminous finish

SPF 20

Medium coverage foundation

For all skin types

Safe for sensitive skin