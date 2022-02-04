Hover to Zoom
L'Oreal Paris True Match Mineral™ Buff Beige Powder Foundation SPF 19
1 ctUPC: 0007124909430
Product Details
Discover the feeling of Beautiful Skin with L'Oreal Paris True Match Mineral Loose Powder Foundation. The lightweight loose powder foundation is 100% preservative, talc- and fragrance-free. The perfect mineral foundation for sensitive skin. The skin-improving mineral foundation formula contains SPF 19 to protect skin while providing sheer to medium coverage with a natural flawless finish. The True Match Mineral Foundation evens skin tone, controls shine, and reduces the appearance of pores.