L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Super-Blendable Original Foundation launched nearly fifteen years ago as an innovator in bringing shade-matching technology to foundation makeup. True Match’s mission was to develop shades that matched each person’s unique skin tone. Over a decade of research was conducted to formulate the 45 true-to-you shades in the range. The formula is super-hydrating and provides medium coverage and with a natural finish that’s so blendable it’s like you can’t tell where your foundation ends, and your skin begins. True Match goes beyond matching skin tone, to matching skin’s undertone; light to dark and warm, neutral and cool undertones for a true-to-skin result. Formulated with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, Titanium Dioxide Broad Spectrum SPF 17, True Match Liquid Foundation helps to keep skin looking radiant and healthy. It’s free of oils, fragrances and won’t clog pores.