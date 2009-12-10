L'Oreal® Paris True Match® Natural Buff Super-Blendable Powder Perspective: front
L'Oreal® Paris True Match® Natural Buff Super-Blendable Powder Perspective: left
L'Oreal® Paris True Match® Natural Buff Super-Blendable Powder

1 ctUPC: 0007124901719
True Match Powder precisely matches your skin's tone and texture and coordinates perfectly with True Match Makeup, Blush, and Concealer. Micro-fine face powder provides versatile coverage: you can blot shine, blend for a natural finish, or build for more coverage. True Match Face Powder's formula contains a hint of pearl pigments that enhance your skin's tone. Wear True Match Powder over True Match Makeup or alone for a flawless look.