1 CountUPC: 0007124920205
Discover the feeling of Beautiful Skin with L'Oreal Paris True Match Mineral® Loose Powder Foundation. The lightweight loose powder foundation is 100% preservative, talc-and fragrance-free. The perfect mineral foundation for sensitive skin. The skin-improving mineral foundation formula contains SPF 19 to protect skin while providing sheer to medium coverage with a natural flawless finish. The True Match Mineral® Foundation evens skin tone, controls shine and reduces the appearance of pores. 

  • Finish: Natural Finish 
  • SPF: 19 
  • Coverage: Sheer to Medium Coverage Foundation
  • Skin Type: For all skin types
  • Safe for sensitive skin
  • Available in 12 true-to-skin shades in warms, neutrals, and cools