Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable W2 Light Ivory Makeup Powder
1 ctUPC: 0007124901642
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Nondrying pressed powder provides buildable and undetectable coverage.Micro-fine powder provides versatile coverage: you can blot shine, blend for a natural finish, or build for more coverage. True Match™ Powder formula contains a hint of pearl pigments that enhance your skin's tone.Made in the USA.