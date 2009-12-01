L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Super-Blendable Original Foundation formula is super-hydrating and provides medium coverage and with a natural finish that’s so blendable it’s like you can’t tell where your foundation ends and your skin begins. True Match goes beyond matching skin tone, to matching skin’s undertone; light to dark and warm, neutral, and cool undertones for a true-to-skin result. Formulated with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, Titanium Dioxide Broad Spectrum SPF 17, True Match Liquid Foundation helps to keep skin looking radiant and healthy. It’s free of oils, fragrances and won’t clog pores.