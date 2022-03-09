Brows for days. Enhanced up to 48 hours. Unbelieva-brow, L’Oreal Paris’® first long wear brow gel, fills and thickens for brows that last. Build and sculpt your dream brow from natural to intense. Formulated with long wear polymers that create a waterproof film to seal in pigments onto brow hair and spherical silica for natural looking color. Waterproof. No smudge. No transfer. Sweat-Resistant. 93% of women agreed it has good wear. * 82% agreed it resists a workout.*