L’Oreal™ Paris Voluminous® Original Volume Building Mascara is uniquely formulated to resist clumping, keep lashes soft, and build lashes up to 5x their natural thickness. Volume Maximizing Brush quickly thickens and builds lashes evenly for a full and bold look. Contains Panthenol and Ceramide-R and helps protect and condition lashes. Resists clumping and flaking, and leaves lashes supple and soft to the touch.