L'Oreal Paris presents Voluminous Butterfly® Mascara featuring a breakthrough wing brush to lengthen, stretch and volumize every lash to the outer corners of the eye. The butterfly brush: L'Oreal Paris created an asymmetrical wing brush featuring a unique shape to catch every lash from corner to corner and flexible arches to lift at the outer edge. The butterfly formula: formula infused with 1.2mm fibers instantly coats the lashes with a soft and delicate veil for longer looking, silky, feeling lashes with up to 6x the volume. The butterfly effect: every lash extended for a dramatic lash fringe that flutters.

Fanned Out Volume

Wing Brush

Waterproof Hydrofuge