L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara with lash-plumping technology is a thickening and volumizing mascara that delivers full plumped volume with comfortable wear. The Hydra-Collagen Complex waterproof formula is infused with collagen to enhance the thickness of your lashes for up to 7X more volume without any clumps. Patented Instant Impact Brush is 50% bigger than a classic brush so it builds that incredible volume fast.

Hypoallergenic

Ophthalmologist Tested

Made in USA