L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Mascara - 675 Black
1 ctUPC: 0007124914880
Product Details
L'Oreal presents Extra Volume Collagen™ Mascara by Voluminous®, our most revolutionary lash-plumping technology for breathtaking volume and incredible wear. Our Hydra-Collagen Complex Formula: The luxurious buildable formula infused with collagen creates breathtaking volume instantly. Glides on smoothly and lasts all day, for 12X more impact. Our Instant Impact Brush: 50% bigger than a classic brush! Uniquely shaped to reach lashes from corner to corner, for instant extreme volume.
- Ophthalmologist & allergy tested
- Suitable for sensitive eyes & contact lens wearers