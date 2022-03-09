L’Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara is a volumizing mascara that creates a sculpted false lash effect with intense 3D impact. Quick deposit volumizing formula, infused with fibers, helps to thicken, lengthen, and curl lashes. The 3D Sculpting Brush, designed with asymmetrical curved and flat sides, catches each lash from every angle. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.