L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara creates amplified volume and definition. Our revolutionary collagen infused formula is buildable and amplifies each lash instantly. Glides on smoothly and lasts all day, while thickening and separating every lash for a clump-free, smudge-free look. The Millionizer Brush is uniquely designed to separate lashes from corner to corner while building breathtaking volume. This defining mascara contains a built-in Clean Sweep Wiping System that wipes the brush free of clumps, leaving the perfect amount of mascara for an ultra-volumized clean lash look.