L'Oreal introduces Voluminous Million Lashes mascara, our most revolutionary collagen-infused formula and Millionizer Brush for amplified volume and definition. This luxurious, buildable formula amplifies each lash instantly. Glides on smoothly and lasts all day, while thickening and separating each lash for a clump-free, flake-free, smudge-free look. Our Millionaire Brush, uniquely designed to amplify and separate lashes from corner to corner while building breathtaking volume. Clean Sweep Wiping System:This built-in wiper ensures that just the right amount of formula is deposited on the brush for ultra-volumized, defined lashes.