L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous Superstar™ 202 Black Liquid Eyeliner Perspective: front
L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous Superstar™ 202 Black Liquid Eyeliner Perspective: back
L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous Superstar™ 202 Black Liquid Eyeliner

1 ctUPC: 0007124928983
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

For the perfect winged eyeliner look, L'Oreal Paris presents Voluminous Superstar™ liquid eyeliner. The flexible felt tip traces the curve of your eyelid to achieve a controlled thin to thick line in 1 stroke. The intense black formula glides on smooth with a shiny finish. Iconic eyes that last all day.

  • Thin to thick in 1 step
  • Ophthalmologist Tested
  • Easy precise application
  • Does not smudge, stays intense black all day