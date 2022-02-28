For the perfect winged eyeliner look, L'Oreal Paris presents Voluminous Superstar™ liquid eyeliner. The flexible felt tip traces the curve of your eyelid to achieve a controlled thin to thick line in 1 stroke. The intense black formula glides on smooth with a shiny finish. Iconic eyes that last all day.

Thin to thick in 1 step

Ophthalmologist Tested

Easy precise application

Does not smudge, stays intense black all day