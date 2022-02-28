Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous Superstar™ 202 Black Liquid Eyeliner
1 ctUPC: 0007124928983
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
For the perfect winged eyeliner look, L'Oreal Paris presents Voluminous Superstar™ liquid eyeliner. The flexible felt tip traces the curve of your eyelid to achieve a controlled thin to thick line in 1 stroke. The intense black formula glides on smooth with a shiny finish. Iconic eyes that last all day.
- Thin to thick in 1 step
- Ophthalmologist Tested
- Easy precise application
- Does not smudge, stays intense black all day