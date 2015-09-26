Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Superstar 621 Blackest Black Washable Mascara
1 ctUPC: 0007124930149
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara is a two-step primer and lengthening mascara for a show-stopping lash effect. The super-volumizing primer builds dramatic volume on every lash and creates an ultra smooth base to maximize mascara performance.
- Super-extending mascara with a fiber-rich black formula