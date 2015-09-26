L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Superstar 621 Blackest Black Washable Mascara Perspective: front
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Superstar 621 Blackest Black Washable Mascara Perspective: back
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Superstar 621 Blackest Black Washable Mascara

1 ctUPC: 0007124930149
Located in AISLE 18

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara is a two-step primer and lengthening mascara for a show-stopping lash effect. The super-volumizing primer builds dramatic volume on every lash and creates an ultra smooth base to maximize mascara performance.

  • Super-extending mascara with a fiber-rich black formula