Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
L'Oreal® Paris Voluminous X Fiber Black Washable Mascara
1 ctUPC: 0007124936372
Purchase Options
Product Details
No falsies. No extensions. Just fibers. Voluminous X Fiber Washable Mascara is both a volumizing mascara and a lengthening mascara. This two-step mascara system creates extreme volume and length for an extreme lash fringe effect. First, prime lashes with black primer to instantly build intense volume and color on each lash. Next, apply fiber-infused mascara for up to 7x more volume.