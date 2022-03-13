Individually wrapped self-tanning towelettes for fair skin or medium skin

Convenient and easy to use, these Sublime Bronze™ Towelettes deliver a streak-free, natural looking tan. With enough self-tanner for one application, each towelette is perfect for at home or on the go. Made with vitamin E and gentle AHAs* to provide a beautiful, 100% natural-looking tan and ultra-smooth skin. Results may vary. Continue to use Sublime Bronze™ until you have reached your desired level of tan. *With alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA) derivative.