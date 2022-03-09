L. is dedicated to the rebellious notion that women everywhere deserve better. L. Organic Cotton Tampons are made with GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, and are free of chlorine bleaching, pesticides, fragrances, or dyes. No ingredients you can't pronounce. No exhausted clichés. Just the quality you expect and the authenticity you deserve.

By supporting L., you support women and girls around the world. For every L. product you purchase, one is made accessible to a person who needs it.

BPA-free plastic applicator for comfort and convenience

Includes: