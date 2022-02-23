Ingredients

UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOUR CULTURE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SALT, SEMOLINA, YEAST, WHEAT GERM.CONTAINS: WHEAT.MADE IN A BAKERY THAT ALSO PROCESSES MILK, SOY, AND TREE NUTS (PECANS, AND WALNUTS).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.

Disclaimer

