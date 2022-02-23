La Brea Bakery Ciabatta Loaf Perspective: front
La Brea Bakery Ciabatta Loaf Perspective: left
La Brea Bakery Ciabatta Loaf Perspective: right
La Brea Bakery Ciabatta Loaf

16 ozUPC: 0078142152216
Located in Bakery

Product Details

  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Kosher Parve

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 SLICE
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg18%
Total Carbohydrate31g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SOUR CULTURE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SALT, SEMOLINA, YEAST, WHEAT GERM.CONTAINS: WHEAT.MADE IN A BAKERY THAT ALSO PROCESSES MILK, SOY, AND TREE NUTS (PECANS, AND WALNUTS).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.

Disclaimer
